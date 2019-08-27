Gidon Schocken Re-Casts Nelly Furtado's 'Say It Right'

Gidon Schocken has that golden touch.

A Stateside artist currently residing in Tel Aviv, each new release from the producer seems to go viral.

Developing a colossal international audience, there's something about his music that cuts through, fusing the modern with the classic.

It's only right, then, that his new single 'Say It Right' is a frisky new take on the evergreen Nelly Furtado track.

Amid bubbling electronics and some potent production elements Gidon Schocken fuses his digital palette with vocals from Tahel.

"This track was actually a bit of a happy accident," he recalls. "Tahel was auditioning for a TV show and they asked her to prepare a cover for a hit from the 90's. She contacted me and asked if I'd like to produce it. We were both fans of Nelly Furtado and Timbaland so it was an easy choice."

"From that point on the sessions just really flowed well. At the time I was listening to a lot of Sevdaliza and Bicep, most of the samples of the track are actually bits and pieces of Sevdaliza's songs, and the drums at the end are a chopped up version of the drum break from 'Glue' by Bicep."

A delicious return, 'Say it Right' drops in just a few hours but you can hear it up front on Clash.