GiddyGang's 'Shine!' Is An Anthem Of Self-Love

GiddyGang are based in Oslo, a city with a small but thriving hip-hop and R&B scene.

Many of the musicians involved are classically trained, adding another texture to their approach, while the band itself shared members with indie sensations boy pablo.

New single 'Shine!' brings these disparate influences into focus, all within the confines of what could loosely be termed R&B.

It's a self-love anthem, with GiddyGang urging you to look inwards, and focus on yourself, and your own needs.

'Shine!' is a smooth, sleek R&B bumper, one that pushes the group's approach to the limit, revelling in creativity.

GiddyGang drummer Sigmund says...

"This jam is a favourite! A short but energetic little banger. We made this song together with the Norwegian/South African rapper Vuyo and the jazz musician Sigurd Drågen. It was written and produced in our purple practice room like the rest of the mixtape. This room has a certain vibe to it. Me and Vuyo linked up after following each other on Instagram for a while, and this meeting has lead to very good music and new, yet deep connection/friendships. Sarah and Vuyo wrote the lyrics while the boys made the beat, and in an hour we got the track."

"Shine. A song about feeling unstoppable no matter the circumstances."

Tune in now.

