Giant Swan Announce New EP 'Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness'

Bristol duo Giant Swan will release new EP 'Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness' next year.

The band's phenomenal live shows are the stuff of legend, with their self-titled album landing in 2019.

Almost a year to the day after that juggernaut impacted, the Bristol pairing are back with new material.

Set to hold down a special Boiler Room broadcast on November 27th, a full three tracker arrives early next year.

Harry Wright comments: "The EP is called ‘Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness’, which I feel is something we can all relate to, but for me this comes as a result of a more personal struggle I’ve been exploring with regards to loss, consolation and serenity."

"It’s about accepting we’re all ‘under’ something in all senses of the word, through oppression and limitation in one sense of course, but in a more positive way it's about knowing there is love and help around and it will always find you if you can’t find it. This is also the first time we’ve made a whole record without seeing each other IRL... definitely learned a lot from that experience..."

Robin Stewart adds: "I found the writing process incredibly difficult because we weren’t able to see one another. An unusual lack of contact meant that mixing the tunes felt very raw and reactionary, which I felt actually made the experience an enriching one. Despite this it was a very powerful experience and one that has definitely resulted in some of the most personal music we’ve ever written."

Ahead of this, Giant Swan have shared epic new cruncher 'Silkworm' - tune in now.

