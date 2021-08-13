Giant Party Raise The Bar With 'Angels Pout For Cameras'

Rising London four-piece Giant Party return with 'Angels Pout For Cameras'.

Fresh from their impressive debut EP, Giant Party return to their deft, icy, electronic leans for a song that channels vintage New Order and early Pet Shop Boys feels.

There's a slightly darker undertone this time round, however, with 'Angels Pout For Cameras' depicting a very modern sense of paranoia.

A song that discusses the impact of endless choice, 'Angels Pout For Cameras' adds further nuance to Giant Party's precocious songwriting.

Lead singer Al states...

"This song is about me addressing my constant indecision in the modern information age and being overwhelmed by endless choices. A person can’t help but compare themselves to others in these times and if a choice isn’t made, time and life makes it for you."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Martin Ruffin

