Gia Woods Succumbs To Passion's Totality For New Single 'Into It'

LA pop force Gia Woods returns with new single 'Into It'.

Part of the Persian diasporic community that adds so much flavour and vitality to Los Angeles, Gia retains her own path.

A queer multi-disciplinarian, her involvement with both fashion and visual arts allows her to express her creativity in different aspects.

But music remains, for the most part, her true love. Speaking of which, new single 'Into It' delves more explicitly into matters of the heart, and those occasions when passion can be overwhelming.

Dappled synth pop with a neat vein of syncopation, she sighs: "We don't work the way we should, but no one makes me hurt so good..."

"This song is about those people in your life who you let get away with anything," she shares. "They’re your whole world, to the point where you suffocate yourself with them and ignore any of the negative. No matter how bad the situation is, you keep going back to the person who’s hurting you."

Well, we've all been there - check out 'Into It' below.

Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh

