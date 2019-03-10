Gia Ford's 'Girl' Is An Acutely Distorted Pop Song

Rising force Gia Ford has shared her new single 'Girl' - tune in now.

The songwriter's bold voice is surging into fresh areas, but she's keen to chart the progress she's made.

Hence new mixtape 'Poster Boy'. It boasts seven tracks, seven blasts of insight from someone who pours her life into each song.

Out now on Dirty Hit, it's billed as an "audio snapshot of my world at the time" and new single 'Girl' certainly has a photographic feel.

She explains:

"I wrote ‘Girl' because I wanted to write a pop song. Something that was immediate - the process itself was fast - I didn’t feel like overanalysing that day, so when I think about the song now it has a really light hearted air to it."

"It was such a happy shoot, almost all female team and we all became friends. The video is really a reflection of that energy we had on set.”

Tune in now.

Check out 'Poster Boy' below.

Photo credit: Melony Lemon

