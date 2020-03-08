(G)I-DLE Return With New Single 'DUMDi DUMDi'

(G)I-DLE have shared their new single 'DUMDi DUMDi' - tune in now.

The K-Pop icons have their sights on the prize, with recent project 'I trust' becoming their Western calling card.

Smashing to the top of the iTunes charts, the project caused a ruckus, with their bold independence marking (G)I-DLE out from the crowd.

New single 'DUMDi DUMDi' is out, and it continues their vivid rise, an immaculate pop banger that walks in its own lane.

Composed by Leader SOYEON, the dazzling video builds on their visual universe while adding something dramatic and new.

Tune in now.

