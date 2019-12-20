Ghostpoet Announces New Album 'I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep'

Ghostpoet is set to release new album ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’ on May 1st.

The London artist finds renewed focus on his latest work, a 10 track depiction of the dystopian mess we find ourselves in.

Sculpted in the capital, the incoming LP was written, arranged and produced by Ghostpoet.

New album ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’ is released on May 1st, with Ghostpoet sharing a brooding new song.

'Concrete Pony' is a hushed return, one that taps into the latest anger and resentment that seems to be building in a country that remains politically divided.

He comments: “It’s a snapshot of where we're at as a society I feel, we seem to have everything and nothing at all. Infinite possibilities and choices galore but we seem set in stone, frozen in place, oblivious to the storm clouds in the distance…”

Thomas James directs the stark visuals, which you can find below.

Photo Credit: Emma Dudlyke

