Ghostly Kisses returns with beautiful new song 'Blackbirds'.

The French-Canadian artist - real name Margaux Sauvé - has a real deftness of touch, matching aesthetic sparsity to emotional intensity.

Debut album 'Heaven, Wait' is set to be released on January 21st, and it's led by something rather special indeed.

Just right for these frosty temperatures, 'Blackbirds' is a gorgeous return, one that portrays Ghostly Kisses at her most affecting.

A song that touches on her real-life experiences with depression, it looks back on a time in her late teen when “there was no grey area, there was only black or an idea of being free.”

'Blackbirds' depicts a bird attempting to reach past the clouds, “a quest for freedom and light” that mirrors her own thirst for happiness.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Fred Gervais

- - -