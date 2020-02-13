Ghetts Shares Reflective Single 'Proud Family'

Ghetts has shared his new single 'Proud Family'.

Out now, the track caps a memorable year, with Ghetts sharing summer banger 'Mozambique' and system shaker 'IC3'.

New single 'Proud Family' spins his art in a reflective mode, and it's all the more powerful for that.

Both rapping and singing the chorus hook, Ghetts looks at the pleasures and pains of family life, and the relationships that sustain us.

Straight from the heart, it's a moving affair, one that comes with a neat video which utilises some excellent Ruff Mercy illustration.

Directed by Nathan James Tettey, you can check out the video below.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Adama Jalloh

