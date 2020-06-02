Ghetts Returns With Thoughtful New Single 'Mozambique'

Grime philosopher Ghetts has shared his new single 'Mozambique' in full.

A pivotal figure in the progression of UK rap music, Ghetts has always held true to his grime roots.

New single 'Mozambique' is a typically intelligent, thoughtful return, one that finds the MC working with some hand-picked guests.

Birmingham rapper Jaykae links with South African musician Moonchild Sanelly, while Rude Kid holds down the production.

Allowing the music to speak for itself, Ghetts was coy when handing out his press quote.

Discussing the track, he said simply: "I don't know, bro." A powerful, nuanced return from one of the best to do it, you can check out 'Mozambique' below.

Photo Credit: Adama Jalloh

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.