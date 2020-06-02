Ghetts Links With Pa Salieu, BackRoad Gee On 'No Mercy'

Ghetts has shared his new single 'No Mercy'.

The grime legend will release new album 'Conflict Of Interest' on February 19th, and it's shaping up to be a vital UK rap statement.

New single 'No Mercy' finds Ghetts cutting it up with two of the best new MCs out there, with Pa Salieu and BackRoad Gee teaming up on the track.

It's a phenomenal line up, with Pa's street poetry matched once more against BackRoad Gee's punk energy.

A barrier demolishing single, it comes equipped with a gritty video, one which pits Femi Ladi direction against animation from Ruff Mercy.

A sensational single, you can check it out now.

Ghetts will release new album 'Conflict Of Interest' on February 19th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.