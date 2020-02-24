Ghetts Launches New Suede Music Studio In London With Puma

To celebrate the 2020 launch of the iconic Puma Suede shoe, the good folks at Puma have announced a new studio takeover in the heart of London's Ladbroke Grove.

The Suede Music Studio launch pays homage to the silhouettes long-standing associations with music and culture - with a focus on the next wave of of new talented artists.

Championed by Grime pioneer, Ghetts, the Suede Music Studio provides an inspiring new recording space to further the recordings of talent across the capital.

Ghetts opened the space with a recording of a new track 'Newham' teaming up with two emerging young black artists Villz and Myers from the borough.

Mentoring them in studio and providing them with collaboration opportunity and an official release supported by Puma and Spotify.

The recording sees three generations of Newham talent coming together to co-create, share knowledge and inspire each other to greatness.

'Newham' by Ghetts ft. Villz and Myers produced by Ten Billion Dreams is available to stream now.

Following Ghetts lead, Suede Music Studio will host other innovators at the heart of the U.K music scene inviting them to create and release music over the next six months.

- - -

Look out for upcoming future sessions at Suede Music Studio and content from the next wave of creators including:

No Signal

Big Tobz and Jaz Karis

Remel London

Shaybo

3 Shots Of Tequila

Knucks

- - -

The new collection of PUMA Suede Classics, a throwback to its 1968 creation, drop tomorrow Wednesday 4th November here and via JD and ASOS websites.

