Ghetts Drops Epic Fire In The Booth

Ghetts has dropped an epic new Fire In The Booth.

The UK rap legend has appeared twice before on the freestyle series, but this is truly one for the ages.

With his album 'Conflict Of Interest' locked in a chart battle with Mogwai, he's upped the ante, shooting a seven minute clip in Dubai.

Featuring unheard material, it underlines his stellar abilities as an MC - truly, one of the best to ever do it.

As if that's not enough, he spent yesterday (February 24th) driving around London in actual tank.

Check out his new Fire In The Booth below.

Photo Credit: Adama Jalloh

