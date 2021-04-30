Ghana's Yaw Tog Drops Seismic 'Y33gye' Video

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has shared the full video for new single 'Y33gye'.

The rapper is working in his own lane, matching drill - Stateside, UK, and West African variants - to afrobeats, trap, and more.

Debut EP 'TIME' is incoming, with 17 year old Yaw Tog creating headlines with his latest single.

Out now, 'Y33gye' is a viral sheller, one that displays the rapper's immaculate flow and his ability to sculpt something truly individual.

The full video for 'Y33gye' was shot by Koopoku Studios - the same team behind Yaw's 'Sore' video - and it's a raw, energetic shot, one that bursts out of the screen.

Check it out now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.