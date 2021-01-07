gglums's 'glad ur gone' Is A Glacial Piece Of Pop Abstraction

Teen-pop aesthete gglum returns with new single 'glad ur gone'.

The 19 year old is based in London, with her Croydon bedroom becoming a hub for pop abstraction.

Spartan, glacial constructions that nod towards club culture, her potent vision is augmented by production assistance from the likes of James Dring, Oli Bayston, Jadu Heart, and Karma Kid.

'glad ur gone' is her latest release, a document of restraint with some early 90s leaning breakbeats underneath.

She comments...

“The song was written once I was able to take a step back and look at it from a clearer perspective. Writing the song felt like closure to the whole situation and was when I realised that I was better off after the relationship had ended...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ben Brook

