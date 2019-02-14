Geto Boys Bushwick Bill Has Died

Get Boys rapper Bushwick Bill has died, it has been confirmed.

The rapper was diagnosed with cancer, and his health was the subject of much online speculation.

Diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February, his son rebutted early reports of his death, saying he was "still alive" and fighting.

Sadly, Bushwick Bill has now passed away. A full statement from his family reads:

“Bushwick Bill passed away peacefully this evening at 9:35 p.m. He was surrounded by his immediate family. There were incorrect previous reports that he had passed away this morning. We are looking into doing a public memorial at a later date. His family appreciates all of the prayers and support and are asking for privacy at this time.”

A number of tributes have come in for the much-loved rapper...

The family of Bushwick Bill has now confirmed that the Geto Boy has passed away. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/vXzAN1VSu0 — Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) June 10, 2019

R.I.P. the Legend Bushwick Bill prayers up for his family pic.twitter.com/807KVtwzmY — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 9, 2019

