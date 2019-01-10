Get Up Close With Iggy Pop In 'Loves Missing' Video

Iggy Pop has shared the new video for 'Loves Missing'.

It's heady days for the punk godfather, with new album 'Free' out now.

An unexpected return, it's a textured, nuanced, challenging, and highly personal offering, taking the American icon into a fresh space.

Recently performing 'James Bond' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Iggy pop hit up Jim Jarmusch for a fascinating conversation at 92Y.

Now the singer has showcased the video for album highlight 'Loves Missing', shot on location at Sweat Records in Miami.

Directed by Simon Taylor, it's an up close vision that shows Iggy Pop demonstrating what it means to be free.

Tune in now.

Iggy Pop will appear in conversation at London's Rough Trade East on October 15th at 1pm.

