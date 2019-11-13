Gerry Love Talks Teenage Fanclub Departure

Scottish songwriter Gerry Love has spoken about his departure from Teenage Fanclub.

Gerry Love made up a key element of the band's songwriting triumvirate, before departing last year.

He will now bring back his Lightships project, whose sparkling 2012 album was a fine example of his indie pop artistry.

With a live show incoming, Gerry Love spoke to the Scotsman about his departure from the seminal Scottish group.

Describing the situation as being "as amicable as it can possibly be" he summed up his time in Teenage Fanclub as: "Good innings".

"I don't feel I was the victim," he added, "I had a part to play in it".

Love's time in the band ended with a series of triumphant, beautifully pieced together anniversary shows, which he described as "the perfect ending, if you could ever choose it. All of us together again for a brief moment".

Lightships will play the Great Western Festival in Glasgow this month, and it represents something of a new start for the songwriter.

"There is no map," he says. "I've got a total blank page and sometimes that's terrifying and sometimes that's the most exciting thing in the world".

