German Electronic Duo Psycho & Plastic Share 'Fragile Targets'

German electronic duo Psycho & Plastic have shared new track 'Fragile Targets'.

The pair's new album 'Phantom Bliss' is out on July 8th, and it finds the digital teaming moving in fresh directions.

A chance to explore creativity in widescreen, Psycho & Plastic respond to the challenge of crafting a full length album with some of their best work yet.

New single 'Fragile Targets' leads the way, with the duo's painterly touch coming to the fore.

Utilising emotion as an instrument in itself, 'Fragile Targets' taps into their club roots, while providing something more nuanced.

The pair comment...

“Life is very precious and only a thin line separates us from death. We don't always notice it but it’s there, everyday. ‘Fragile Targets’ laments the frailty of our existence, acknowledging this truth. The track is our way of coming to terms with our own vulnerability by finding dignity and love in it."

Pre-order 'Phantom Bliss' on July 8th.