Gerard Way Teams Up With Lydia Night On Festive Single 'Dasher'

Gerard Way teams up with The Regrettes singer Lydia Night on new festive single 'Dasher'.

Gerard Way is widely anticipated to release a full project in 2019, although when exactly that will happen remains a mystery.

Clearly the emo icon is getting into the festive spirit as best he can, though, with new single 'Dasher' online now.

Named in honour of one of Santa's reindeer, it's a goth-tinged Advent treat that features guest vocals from The Regrettes singer Lydia Night.

Gerard Way explains: “’Dasher’ is about a girl who falls in love with a reindeer. The reindeer thinks she’s pretty great too. They have adventures, they talk about life. The song is also about the magic sometimes hidden in the mundane.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.