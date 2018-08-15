Gerard Love Discusses Leaving Teenage Fanclub

Gerard Love has commented on his upcoming departure from Teenage Fanclub.

The Scottish musician helped found the group, a band blessed with three wonderful songwriters spearheading some truly magical music.

Yesterday (August 20th) Teenage Fanclub announced that Gerry Love would be leaving after their upcoming album shows, with his final date taking place in London on November 15th.

It's a real loss for fans, breaking up one of indie's foremost songwriting teams, and ending a golden run from the Glasgow institution.

Sharing a statement on the Creation Records Facebook page, Gerry Love has offered a few words on the situation, explaining "I didn’t leave the group and I wasn’t kicked out..."

Citing travel - including upcoming shows in Australia and Hong Kong - the songwriter continues: "The idea of this tour eventually became a fork in the road and we have just agreed to go our separate ways. It’s not ideal for any of us but it’s as amicable as it can possibly be."

Check out the full statement below.

I thought I should say a few words about the Teenage Fanclub situation. From the outset I didn’t want to do these particular shows, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, specifically because of the flying involved. I flew around the world last year and it’s not something that I would want to do too often in my life. I equally didn’t want to stop anyone from making a living and so it’s completely acceptable to me that the band and crew are able to go ahead with the tour.

I didn’t leave the group and I wasn’t kicked out, the idea of this tour eventually became a fork in the road and we have just agreed to go our separate ways. It’s not ideal for any of us but it’s as amicable as it can possibly be. We played a couple of shows at the weekend and I think the group’s still sounding pretty good.

We have a couple more festival shows next week and then in October and November we have our full album nights where we get the chance to hook up with Brendan and Paul again. All good.

Change is natural and constant and I completely welcome it. All I can say is that I feel very lucky to have met Norman and Raymond all those years ago. Good innings. Thanks.

