Georgia Twinn Manifests Confidence With Pop Burner 'Raccoons'

Prodigal alt-pop rulebreaker Georgia Twinn has shared her new single 'Raccoons'.

Still only 17 years old, Georgia plays the game by her own rules, and so far she's winning hands down.

Out now, 'Raccoons' follows last year's scintillating debut single, and it marks out fresh territory for Georgia.

The single finds the alt-pop trouble-maker manifesting "confidence", a means to remove herself from her worries.

She says: "I listen to it when I’m down, to remind myself of how strong and powerful I can be. I hope you can too."

Creative Director Courtney McWilliams returns on the new video, who adds:

“Georgia is such a dream to work with creatively because she has the spirit of a smart rebellious female soloist, and the talent to actually pull it off. Directing ‘Raccoons’, with my co-director and friend Ciaran Linden Beale, was my first venture into directing, and I wanted to make sure that we told the story in the most slick visual way possible, simply because the story is so personal to Georgia. We wanted it to be a contemporary ‘Down The Rabbit Hole’; a story of twisted teenage-hood, resilience and revenge.”

Tune in now.

