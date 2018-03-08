Georgia Meek Soars On 'Right Kind Of Wrong'

North London's Georgia Meek made a stellar entrance earlier this year.

Debut cut 'Bare' was a perfectly built pop missile, a true statement of intent that clocked up 300,000 streams in a matter of weeks.

An organic viral success, she went straight back into the studio, an emboldened spirit eager to prove herself.

New single 'Right King Of Wrong' is the result, a stellar return that features muscular production and that surging, epic chorus.

Here's a few words from Georgia...

“‘Right Kind Of Wrong’ is my battle song. It’s chemical warfare on ‘love’ and how we fool ourselves into thinking that what feels good isn’t always the best thing for us...”

Tune in now.

