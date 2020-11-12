Georgia Has Covered The Kate Bush Classic 'Running Up That Hill'

Georgia has shared her cover of the Kate Bush classic 'Running Up That Hill'.

The London artist's wonderful studio album 'Seeking Thrills' landed at the start of 2020, when coronavirus was simply a term on far-away news reports.

Nominated for the Mercury, it's been a continual source of joy in this bizarre year, and Georgia ends it by re-visiting her recent LP.

'Seeking Thrills: The Ultimate Thrills Edition' is online now, and it boasts the full run of remixes commissioned for the record.

Alongside this, Georgia has added a studio version of her take on 'Running Up That Hill', the seminal Kate Bush single.

It's a riveting performance, with Georgia's club-ready sonics working alongside the wonderful songwriting.

There's a full video, too, and you can check it out below.

