Georgia Anne Muldrow Returns With Jazz Solo Project Jyoti

Multi-hyphenated composer Georgia Anne Muldrow delves a little deeper than most.

An artist whose work spans the aural spectrum, she's also tuned in to the spiritual impact sound can have.

New solo jazz project Jyoti - a name bestowed on her by Alice Coltrane, no less - allows her to cut loose, with new album 'Mama, You Can Bet!' landing later this year.

It's a broad display of creativity, moving from almost lounge-derived sounds via hard bop into pensive ambience.

'This Walk' is little more than a spider's web of harp notes and loose piano chords, held together by a rare singing performance from Georgia Anne Muldrow.

There's a meditative side to its spartan beauty, alongside a lingering darkness.

Discussing the song, Jyoti says: “violence can both ignite and snuff out a voice...”

Tune in now.

'Mama, You Can Bet!' is out on August 28th.

Photo Credit: Priscilla Jimenez

