George Riley's 'cleanse me' Offers Activist R&B

George Riley has shared her new single 'cleanse me'.

The R&B aesthete garnered huge hype with last year's 'Moves' and now returns with a potent piece of alt-soul activism.

The spider-like electronic chassis seems to encourage wisps of sound, with Riley's fragmented vocal ushering in a mosaic of avant-R&B.

Lyrically, George Riley is discussing climate activism, and the manner in which modern capitalism seems to have interpreted and co-opted these beliefs.

It's a key message, one that comes backed by terrific visuals from Jason Vaz who interprets Riley's artistry in his own way.

Tune in now.

