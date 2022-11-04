George O'Hanlon Deals With Alienation On New Single 'Seagulls'

Rising force George O'Hanlon has shared his new single 'Seagulls' in full.

Fresh from recent single 'How Are You Feeling?' the songwriter once again digs deep, discussing his personal experiences with alienation.

New single 'Seagulls' is framed around school experiences, using the maze of adolescence as a metaphor for more universal situations.

Rock meets indie in a solo guise, 'Seagulls' is the title track of his forthcoming EP, which lands on May 13th.

A poignant return, 'Seagulls' is marked by the inescapable grip of the past: “It’s a song for all the lonely, frustrated kids both past and present staring out the window.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jude Watkinson

- - -