George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' To Be Re-Issued

George Harrison’s solo album ‘All Things Must Pass’ is set to be re-released in a variety of formats for its 50 th anniversary on August 6th.

The album has been completely remixed from the original tapes by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks, reflecting Harrison’s desires from the liner notes of the 30th anniversary edition: “it was difficult to resist re-mixing every track. All these years later I would like to liberate some of the songs from the big production that seemed appropriate at the time”.

The very limited Uber Deluxe Edition, exclusive to GeorgeHarrison.com, uDiscover, and Sound of Vinyl, includes the album on 8LP (180g) and 5CD + 1 Blu-ray audio disc housed in an artisan designed wooden crate (approx. 12.4” X 12.4” X 17.5”). The collection explores the 1970 album sessions through 47 (42 previously unreleased) demos and outtakes, offering an inside look into the creative process. Two books are included, one a scrapbook by Olivia Harrison featuring unseen imagery and notes, and a second shorter book with archival interviews. It will also contain 1/6 scale replica figurines of Harrison and the gnomes featured on the album cover, a limited edition illustration by musician and artist Klaus Voormann, as well as a copy of Paramahansa Yogananda’s “Light from the Great Ones” and Rudraksha beads, contained in individual custom-made boxes.

The Super Deluxe Edition has the same musical content but lacks the wooden box, figurines, interview book and other memorabilia, but including a shorter version of the scrapbook by Olivia Harrison and a replica of the original album poster.

Other physical and digital editions will also be available, including 5LP and 3CD configurations including the outtakes and such, but also in smaller 2CD or 3LP versions featuring just the main album, including limited edition coloured vinyl.

Executive producer of the 50th anniversary editions and George Harrison’s son, Dhani Harrison said…

“Since the 50th anniversary stereo mix release of the title track to my father’s legendary 'All Things Must Pass' album in 2020, my dear pal Paul Hicks and I have continued to dig through mountains of tapes to restore and present the rest of this newly remixed and expanded edition of the album you now see and hear before you. Bringing greater sonic clarity to this record was always one of my father’s wishes and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed in 2001. Now, 20 years later, with the help of new technology and the extensive work of Paul Hicks we have realized this wish and present to you this very special 50th Anniversary release of perhaps his greatest work of art. Every wish will be fulfilled.”

Words: Jack Oxford

