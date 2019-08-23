George FitzGerald, Lil Silva Link As OTHERLiiNE

Bold new song 'Chimes' is online now...
Robin Murray
News
23 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 23 · 08 · 2019
0

George FitzGerald and Lil Silva have confirmed new collaborative partnership OTHERLiiNE.

The two producers are deservedly successful in their own right, George FitzGerald releasing two studio albums on Domino, while Lil Silva is responsible for a slew of vital club cuts.

Working together, a fully collaborative new EP is in the works, part of a broader creative surge by the project.

OTHERLiiNE have recruited Alexander Brown on creative direction, while the announcement is led by new cut 'Chimes'.

Small, blistering phrases repeated in a measured, restrained, but creative way, the melodic side of 'Chimes' is balanced by that tremendously addictive rhythmic flex.

A bold first step, you can tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
George Fitzgerald
Lil Silva
OTHERLiiNE
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next