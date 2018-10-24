George FitzGerald Launches New Remix Album

George FitzGerald has launched plans for a new remix album.

The producer returned with new album 'All That Must Be' earlier in the year, a stellar, highly creative return informed in part by his move back to London.

Boosted by an overhauled live show, George FitzGerald will return later in the year with a full remix collection.

A variety of guests have had their wicked way with his material, with the 'All That Must Be' remixes due on November 30th.

The full cast includes (deep breath) Moby, TOKiMONSTA, Special Request, Kornél Kovács & Matt Karmil, HAAi, DJ Seinfeld, Earlham Mystics, DJ Tennis, and Sandunes.

'Half-Light (Day Version)' is online now, and it features George FitzGerald's buoyant production alongside Tracey Thorn's vocals.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest George FitzGerald shows click HERE.

