George Ezra's 'Green Green Grass' Is A Blast Of Optimism

George Ezra has shared his new song 'Green Green Grass'.

It's set to be a busy summer for the evergreen, much-loved songwriter, who hits London's Finsbury Park in July for a special outdoor show.

New album 'Gold Rush Kid' lands on June 10th, with his joyous single 'Green Green Grass' leading the way.

The song owes a debt to a memorable holiday in St Lucia, with George Ezra incorporating a tropical vibe to his songwriting.

An uplifting return, it's a song about friendship, and seizing upon moments of happiness amid the dark.

“I was on holiday in St Lucia with a few friends at Christmas 2018, with two of my closest mates from home,” explains George. “We were in this beach bar, drinking homemade rum punch and Piton, the local lager, flip-flopping between the two, pissing about with three local guys who worked there. And this music started up, three streets back from the sea.”

“After about half an hour, I had to go see what it was. And there was a street party going on, with three different sound systems, people cooking in the street. I asked a woman what was going on and she told me it was a funeral – for three people. They were celebrating three lives! I thought: that is not how we do this at home. And it’s really beautiful.”

Photo Credit: Adam Scarborough

