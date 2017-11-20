George Ezra Wants You To Knock 'Shotgun' Off The Number One Spot

George Ezra has told fans to stop listening to his music - and get behind 'Three Lions' instead.

England's unexpected but nonetheless glorious run to the World Cup semi finals has cheered the English nation, with '96 cut 'Three Lions' enjoying a second wind.

Sung throughout England games, streams of the song have surged sending it back up the charts.

Now George Ezra is getting involved. The songwriter is currently at number one, and wants fans to stop listening to and purchasing his music... so 'Three Lions' can get to number one.

Here's his message in full:

THIS IS NOT A DRILL RT & SHARE. LET’S KNOCK SHOTGUN OFF NUMBER ONE WITH THREE LIONS #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/Wk2AwAPZjc — george E Z R A (@george_ezra) July 9, 2018

