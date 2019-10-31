Gentleman's Dub Club Salute Bill Withers With This Take On 'Use Me'

Gentleman's Dub Club are a force to be reckoned with.

Festival favourites, the all-star reggae crew are a dynamite live act, and they've been able to take that energy into the studio.

Recent album 'Lost In Space' offers superb outernational grooves, matching reggae riddims to some soulful flourishes.

Working with a tight-knit array of guests, the studio treats keep on coming, with Gentleman's Dub Club handing a fantastic Bill Withers tribute to Clash.

Re-working the late soul hero's 'Use Me' in their own distinctive style, it's a tropical vibration with a rich vein of emotion.

Kiko Bun guests, and the vocalist is clearly in sync with the ensemble, with their twin directions uniting as one.

The band explain:

“When we were writing 'Lost In Space' in Wales we had a routine of playing covers in the morning to give us inspiration for our afternoon’s writing. ‘Use Me’ is one of our all-time favorite songs and has that timeless riff that translates so well into reggae. We recorded it along with a few other covers with a view to releasing them along the way in between albums.”

The video takes you into the studio, with Kiko Bun's silky delivery wrapped around the sheer swagger of Gentleman's Dub Club.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lewis Hart from Spin City Visuals

