Gengahr Soar On New Track 'Atlas Please'

Gengahr have shared their new single 'Atlas Please' - tune in now.

The band played a triumphant set at The Great Escape earlier in the year, displaying the kind of energy that reminded us exactly why we'd fallen for them in the first place.

Continuing to evolve, new single 'Atlas Please' is their first truly collaborative effort, and features production from Jack Steadman.

A bright indie burner with a pop sheen, the lyrics carry a sting in the tail. Gengahr's Felix Bushe explains...

"'Atlas Please' is us considering that our lasting memories are the ones shared in good company - although, at times it can feel as though the weight of the world is resting on your shoulders."

"Talking to friends and considering our own personal experiences, we’re mindful that we often find it easier to suffer in silence than to open up - so being able to identify when someone you care about is hurting and to make the time to help them is an incredibly important and powerful thing to do."

"We hope you all enjoy the song, and look forward to seeing you soon”.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Gengahr shows click HERE.

