Gengahr Share Kendrick Lamar Cover 'LOVE'

Gengahr have shared a neat cover of Kendrick Lamar's 'LOVE'.

The band would have been playing Glastonbury this week, so they've decided to share a treat with quarantined fans.

Reaching into the vault, Gengahr have shared a cool cover, reinterpolating Kendrick Lamar.

'LOVE' gets twisted in a neat new direction, and it's become a firm fan favourite since being aired on Radio 1.

A salute to King Kenny, Gengahr's Felix explains:

"This week we would have been on our way to play Glastonbury festival for the third time. It's home to some amazing memories for us as a band and it's cancellation this year was the most painful of them all."

"A few months back we played this cover on Annie Mac’s R1 show and the response was so good that we ended up playing it again throughout the Sanctuary tour. Kendrick would have been the jewel in the Glastonbury crown this year so it seemed fitting that we record and release a studio version of the track to commemorate this lost moment in time."

