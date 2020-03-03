Genesis Confirm Re-Union Tour

Prog rock legends Genesis will reform for a full live tour, it has been confirmed.

The announcement was teased across the last 24 hours, with Radio 2 host Zoe Ball dropping some massive hints.

Genesis then dropped past her show to confirm the news, with Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford getting back together.

The band's first live shows since 2007, they'll be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the band's long time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

The dates run across November and December, with tickets going on sale from 9am on March 6th.

Catch Genesis at the following shows:

November

16 Dublin 3 Arena

19 Belfast SSE Arena

23 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

26 Newcastle Utilita Arena

29 London The O2

30 London The O2

December

2 Leeds First Direct Arena

5 Birmingham Utilita Arena

8 Manchester Manchester Arena

11 Glasgow SSE Hydro

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.