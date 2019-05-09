Gene Clark's Masterful 'No Other' To Be Re-Issued

Gene Clark's 1974 masterpiece 'No Other' is set to be re-issued by 4AD later this year.

The album was initial laid down a year after The Byrds' ill-fated second chapter closed, with Gene Clark left to indulge his perfectionist fantasies in the studio.

A searingly creative yet ultimately unclassifiable document, 'No Other' is the scorchingly personal Venn diagram between country, soul, psychedelic, and heaven knows what else.

Becoming a cult artefact name-checked by everyone from Will Oldham to Primal Scream, 'No Other' will be given a fresh lease of life by 4AD.

This new re-issue is far from the first associated with the record, but it aims to be definitive by approaching the original tapes with fastidious care.

Re-mastered at Abbey Road, the 5.1 Surround mix was overseen by author and Long Ryders frontman Sid Griffin working alongside experienced producer John Wood.

'No Other' will be made available on CD, LP, and digitally, with the limited edition CD and limited box set boasting a raft of rarities and unheard gems.

Out on November 8th - you can order it HERE - 4AD have decided to tease fans with two exceptional pieces of audio.

Tune in now.

