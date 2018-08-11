Gemma Ray's 'Blossom Crawls' Is Rather Gorgeous

Gemma Ray has shared her dreamy new bittersweet gem 'Blossom Crawls' - tune in now.

The Essex-raised, Berlin-based songwriter Gemma Ray thrives on dichotomy, on supplying gorgeous melodies but wrapping them around highly personal, sometimes pained lyrics.

New album 'Psychogeology' arrives on February 15th, with the material described as “an ode to the majesty of landscape, the enormity of nature and time, and the inevitability of every human life eventually forming a minuscule part of further landscapes.”

New song 'Blossom Crawls' is online now, a beautiful, sunshine dappled effort that actually deals with a fraught moment in Gemma's life - namely, having a panic attack in the back of a taxi.

Moving through moments of vulnerability, 'Blossom Crawls' ends by vowing to “put a stop to its cruel tricks / Gonna get there first to soften the hit...”

Tune in now.

Photo credit: Alessandra Leimer

