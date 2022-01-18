Gemini Aaliyah Taps Into Celestial Energies With 'Moonrise'

Leeds force Gemini Aaliyah returns with new single 'Moonrise'.

The prolific songwriter seems to work continuously, sharing a flurry of releases throughout 2021.

There's a hint of Nilüfer Yanya in her work, but Gemini Aaliyah ties this guitar-rooted songwriting to something slightly more gothic, and foreboding.

Out now, 'Moonrise' is an apt return, falling as it does during the first full moon of the New Year.

Lyrically, Gemini Aaliyah is flipping age-old tropes in a fresh context, all while imbibing her music with "strong feminine energy..."

She comments...

"My life through my eyes is like a fucked up fairy tale where the ghetto meets the goth girl. This song feels like the beginning of that story. The lyrics of the song first describe my own death, like the death of parts of me I want to let go of ‘I gave up gave in, now the ground is just feeding on my skin’ - the songs main purpose is to talk about the empowering energy that comes with rebirth, like the moon rising, bringing light to darkness and a strong female energy - I think more strong feminine energy is what we need in the world."

Tune in now.

- - -