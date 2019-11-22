Geko's 'Tantrum' Is A Summer-Fresh Return

Geko has shared his addictive new single 'Tantrum'.

The rapper recently appeared on 'Link Up', the all-star single featuring Stefflon Don, Deno, and Dappy, before hitting up Lotto Boyzz on 'Repeat'.

Clearly on the rise, Geko's new single 'Tantrum' is an addictive summer anthem, a refreshing return that blends UK rap with afrobeats.

It's a sound close to his heart - Geko remembers his parents hammering afro-pop compilations as a kid, and there's a real vibe to his new single.

With recent release '6.30' just about to go gold, it's clear that Geko is able to tap into parts that other artists can't quite reach.

He says: “I love fusing my sound with the Afrobeats sound, it’s what feels very authentic to me and that’s why I made this one.”

Tune in now.

