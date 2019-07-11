Gavin Thorpe Teams With Talk Club On New Single 'Soul To Save'

It's good to talk, as the saying goes, but it's also important to listen.

Talk Club is a new venture that aims to promote mental health fitness in young men, encouraging them to both open up about their feelings, and to listen to others around them.

A vital resource, social media is key to the venture, with Talk Club sharing numerous testimonies on their Instagram account .

Moving and illuminating, each story is worth checking out, with Talk Club also using music to drive the point home.

Songwriter Gavin Thorpe has been touched by their work, and links with Talk Club on new single 'Soul To Save'.

It's a sweet, acoustic number reminiscent of those Aqualung sides, with its innate positivity having a summer-fresh feel.

Gently uplifting, the song was prompted by Gavin's experiences in and around the work that Talk Club do - it even boasts the lyric, 'Every time we talk I feel lighter...'

Tune in now.