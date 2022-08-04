Gavin Leatherwood Stuns With 'Be My Lover'

Gavin Leatherwood is an instantly recognisable actor, someone who has graced screens across the globe.

Born in Maui, Hawaii and raised in Orange County, he's built an enviable career, taking starring turns in that Sabrina The Teenage Witch remake on Netflix, for example, or Mindy Kaling's Sex Lives Of College Girls.

A social media phenomenon - more than three million people follow him on IG alone - he's long harboured a love for music, absorbing it since he was a kid.

Quietly writing songs on the side, lockdown pushed his passion to the fore, with Gavin Leatherwood able to find the time needed to focus on his creativity.

New single 'Be My Lover' is a sultry, lights-down-low moment, a kind of breezy, late summer song of seduction.

With a vocal full of longing her creates a cinematic feel, the narrative thrust of the lyric curled around his tongue.

Working on instinct, 'Be My Lover' is about that moment of connection, when two people first lock sight.

Gavin explains...

When it comes to songwriting my basic instinct is to write songs that are slow in tempo. Melodic, calm, thought provoking. When I was working on this album my manager challenged me to write something more upbeat, light, fun, relatable.

On a night out in LA at an exclusive club/restaurant, a very beautiful and very famous woman entered the place and when she did it was like a light went on in the room. Everyone turned their heads with eyes wide and jaws dropped, myself included. My heartbeat quickened and inspiration hit me: "When she walks in the room everyone takes notice...."

