Gary Numan To Play Drive-In Shows

Gary Numan has confirmed plans for a new drive-in tour.

The shows are a way of getting around social distancing at gigs, while allowing Gary Numan to include his full stage show.

A stroke of genius - especially given 'Cars' is one of his greatest hits.

The shows take place later this year, starting in Lincoln on August 20th, with 12 dates announced in all.

Tickets are on sale now - check out the dates below.

Can’t tell you how pleased I am to announce this. More info to follow very soon. https://t.co/SU1Yjd7cnx pic.twitter.com/XPpp2STyX8 — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) June 19, 2020

Related: Kele Okereke vs Gary Numan - Personality Clash

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.