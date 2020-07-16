Gary, Indiana's 'Nike Of Samothrace' Is A Force Of Nature

Manchester noise rock outfit Gary, Indiana have shared their new single 'Nike Of Samothrace'.

The band were drawn together by Manchester's network of DIY communities, meeting at gigs and sharing the same bill while working on different projects.

The three-piece seemed to hit escape velocity earlier this year, generating a kind of charred black take on noise rock.

New single 'Nike Of Samothrace' is a case in point, with its jet-engine-having-a-coughing-fit production offset by those half-spoken vocals.

Frontwoman Valentine Caulfield performs in her native French, while the swirling morass of post-punk and electronics pays testament to their ear-bleeding tendencies.

Gary, Indiana comment...

"We wanted 'Nike of Samothrace' to be like a blunt instrument, both lyrically and musically. It's purely brute force, gouging away with all dials turned up full, including the gutteral bass line, which was inspired by Thomas Bangalter's score for Irreversible and Hans Zimmer's score for Blade Runner 2049."

"We're very much driven by rhythm and movement and also wanted to experiment with a Liquid Liquid style percussive breakdown, we love when genres and dynamics are smashed together in an untidy way... we love to butcher things."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Will Shields

