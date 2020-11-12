Garbage Hit Peak Velocity With 'No Gods No Masters'

Garbage have shared their new single 'No Gods No Masters' - tune in now.

The trans-Atlantic rock icons return this summer, with new album 'No Gods No Masters' landing on June 11th.

The title track is online now, a crunching piece of electronic-soaked guitar music that finds Garbage continually to challenge themselves.

Visceral and blood-thirsty, the song allows Garbage to hit peak velocity, and it seemingly taps into the energy of those initial writing sessions back in 2018.

Shirley Manson says...

"I tried to make sense of the world. I was trying to make sense of left and right, literally. Like why do some people vote right? Why do some people vote left? And all of that comes from a concern for ourselves, for our friends, for our families, ultimately, for our babies… this song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking..."

The full video for 'No Gods No Masters' is online now, directed by Scott Stuckey and edited by Andy DeLuca.

Tune in now.

