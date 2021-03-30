Garbage Announce New Album 'No Gods No Masters'

Garbage will release new album 'No Gods No Masters' on June 11th.

Sessions for the record stretch back to 2018, when the band linked up once more with long-time collaborator Billy Bush.

Out on June 11th, it's the trans-Atlantic band's seventh studio album, and it's numerical significance intrigues singer Shirley Manson.

She comments: “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins...”

“It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

New song 'The Men Who Rule The World' is online now, with visuals sculpted by Chilean film director, animator and painter Javi.MiAmor .

A takedown of the interwoven relationship between modern capitalism and patriarchal systems, it's a powerful and timely document.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.