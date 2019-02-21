Gangs Of Kin Shares Soulful New Burner 'Above The Water'

Gangs Of Kin has shared soulful new track 'Above The Water'.

The project is a vehicle for the self-expression of Joël Gaerthé, moving from vintage reference points to hitherto unexplored future possibilities.

New 13 track mixtape 'The Broke Not Broken Mixtape' is incoming, perhaps his broadest and certainly his boldest statement to date.

Out shortly, it's led by new song 'Above The Water', which pits the gospel-laden approach of Gangs Of Kin against rising Austin rapper Curtis III.

“To me this track stands for the struggle a young adult lives in this world,” explains Gangs of Kin. “The strength it takes to be true to yourself and not drown in the chaos of expectations from others.”

Tune in now.

