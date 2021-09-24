GANGGA Charms With New Single 'This Love Will Never End'

Indonesian riser GANGGA has shared his new single 'This Love Will Never End'.

The songwriter's flair for viral success has seen him gain an international audience, with Spotify plays on every single continent.

Incoming album 'It's Never Easy' allows GANNGA space to fully explore his vision, matching gossamer pop against personal revelation.

As he puts it: “This album captures stories from personal experiences about failed love relationships, and it’s written in a very intimate way.”

This intimacy is wholly evident on beautiful new single 'This Love Will Never End' which finds the songwriter at his most love-struck and infatuated.

There's an innocence to his songwriting that is impossible to fake, with 'This Love Will Never End' being sculpted from the heart.

Tune in now.

- - -