Gang Of Youths Surge Into View With 'in the wake of your leave'

Gang Of Youths return with new song 'in the wake of your leave'.

The band's powerful new album 'angel in realtime.' lands on February 25th, and it finds Gang Of Youths tackling some intensely personal topics.

New song 'in the wake of your leave' deals with loss and grief, while seeking out paths of continuation.

Online now, it matches Gang Of Youths instrumentation against harmonies from the Auckland Gospel Choir and a collective of drummers from the Cook Islands.

A surging, sweeping song, it moves through different cycles of loss and acceptance.

Dave Le’aupepe comments...

“I wanted to reflect on how I became dependent on grief for solace and inspiration. The cycle from numbness to acceptance to yearning plays a role in my approach to grieving my dad’s death. As a result, most of the time, I feel a bit futile as a person.”

Photo Credit: Ed Cooke

- - -